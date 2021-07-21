BSW Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 693 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Illumina by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $489.97 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

