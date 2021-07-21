BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $158.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

