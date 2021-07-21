BSW Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $561.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $217.23 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

