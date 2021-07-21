BTIG Research Lowers LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $35.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 279.61% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LFMD opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $244.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.72. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899 over the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

