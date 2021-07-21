Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

