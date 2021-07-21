Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Position Trimmed by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,457,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 704,453 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises about 2.1% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $102,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,791 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of COG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,019. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.92.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

