CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $264.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.32 and a 12-month high of $266.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.