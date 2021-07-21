Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,867 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

