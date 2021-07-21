Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

