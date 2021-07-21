Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $4.16 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $873.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

