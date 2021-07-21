Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.24

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 7877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.