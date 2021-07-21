Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.24

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 7877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.