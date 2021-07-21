California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 12,435 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $31,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of J stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.92 and a 52-week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.