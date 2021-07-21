California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,705 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,732,820 shares of company stock worth $972,058,380. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.25 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

