California State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.11 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insulet were worth $32,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Insulet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Insulet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 371,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $272.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.73. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,038.46 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $189.02 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.15.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $1,475,061.92. Insiders sold 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.