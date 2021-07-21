California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 417,172 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $30,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

