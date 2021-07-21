California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,514 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Discovery worth $27,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,363,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after buying an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Discovery by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after buying an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

