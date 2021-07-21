California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,808 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of ON Semiconductor worth $29,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Keeton purchased 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $4,987,500.00. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

NASDAQ ON opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

