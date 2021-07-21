Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,257. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.
