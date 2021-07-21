Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,257. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.01. The stock has a market cap of $587.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CATC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

