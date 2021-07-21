Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $93.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,086. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $591.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

