Canaccord Genuity Increases Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target to C$2.75

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of HTL opened at C$1.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.97. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$270.57 million and a PE ratio of 128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Thorne will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

