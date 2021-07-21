Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNI stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,456. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

