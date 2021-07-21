Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

CNI stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

