Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,358,000 after purchasing an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after acquiring an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after acquiring an additional 273,890 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $119.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.40.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

