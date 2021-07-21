Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $24.77

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $23.90. Canon shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 2,343 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.