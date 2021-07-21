Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $24.77

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $23.90. Canon shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 2,343 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

