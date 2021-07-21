Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,955,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

LCAAU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

