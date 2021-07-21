Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,240,000. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 1.8% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $572,799.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,340. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. 11,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,531. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.