Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 458,836 MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 458,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSDAU. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,612,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:MSDAU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,445. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.