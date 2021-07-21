Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046,802 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 9.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.95% of Berry Global Group worth $242,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,532 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. 750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

