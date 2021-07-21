Capital Analysts LLC Acquires Shares of 2,047 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $14,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

