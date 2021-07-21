Capital Analysts LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 649.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,818,138 shares of company stock worth $131,212,663 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.85. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

