Capital Analysts LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,310 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after purchasing an additional 828,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,530 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 837,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,348,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $212.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

