Capital Analysts LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.34.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.76. The company has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

