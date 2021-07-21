Capital Analysts LLC Invests $344,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 507 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.75.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $501.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.87 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.49. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

