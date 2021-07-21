Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 59.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $223.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $161.90 and a 1 year high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

