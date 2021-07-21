Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

