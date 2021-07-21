Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,941,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.33. 4,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,414. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,143.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,948 shares of company stock valued at $25,109,569. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

