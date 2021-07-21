Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 563.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,793,000 after buying an additional 1,787,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Agora in the first quarter worth approximately $6,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ API traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. 15,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on API. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

