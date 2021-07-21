Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 110,910 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. Steel Dynamics comprises about 2.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

