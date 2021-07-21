Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 86.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,168 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 353,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 255.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.79. 8,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,117. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 12,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,374,624.00. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Insiders sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock valued at $213,232,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

