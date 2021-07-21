Capital One Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.16.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,115,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after buying an additional 284,272 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,720,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after buying an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

