Capital One Financial Weighs in on Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

PEAK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

PEAK stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $36.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

