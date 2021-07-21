Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 182.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.78. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.20 and a 12-month high of $252.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.