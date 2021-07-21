Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.