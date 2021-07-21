Captrust Financial Advisors Has $816,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 342.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

