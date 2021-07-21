Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,501 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Simon Keeton bought 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,987,500.00. Insiders sold 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

