Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $208,681,373.52. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.23. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.