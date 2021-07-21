Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 2,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at $29,880,157.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $179,320.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.09.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

