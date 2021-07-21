Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $240.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.51. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

