Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $240.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.51. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

