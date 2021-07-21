CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 38,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,724. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.